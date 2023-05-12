A loaded episode of WWE Smackdown is waiting this week as the builds for the Night of Champions 2023 premium live event begins on the blue brand, this week. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his TV return for the first time since Raw after Wrestlemania 39, the night when he defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the undisputed title.

Plus, the tournament to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion will go down on WWE Smackdown where WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been announced to be a participant. This will also be his comeback on TV since his win over Finn Balor at Wrestlemania 39. The legend has his own story to finish upon return and he opened up about it on social media.

Edge reminded his own story before WWE Smackdown return

The Rated R Superstar is undoubtedly one of the biggest names that the pro-wrestling world has ever seen. He is part of the tournament to declare the new holder of the new World Heavyweight Championship, a title that he held longer times than any of the WWE Superstars in history. Before his WWE Smackdown return, Edge took to Twitter to remind everyone of his own story on Twitter.

“Some people been running around saying they’re gonna finish their story and good for them, but it made me think a little bit about my story. The introduction of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, if I look at that thing, it even looks like the title I never lost, looks like big gold,” Edge made some bold statements before WWE Smackdown.

“12 years ago I was forced to give that thing up, never had the chance to get it back. Now I have the chance and it all comes full circle. This ride, it’s gonna end sooner or later. I gotta get this done, it’s the last thing to do. It’s gonna end soon and I gotta end it right this time. There’s no better way to finish it than to win the World Heavyweight Championship and when I lose it – that’s it, I’m done.”

For those who don’t know, Edge is an overall 11-time world champion in the WWE as he held the WWE Championship 4 times and the previously retired World Heavyweight Championship on seven occasions. He never really lost the Big Gold Belt but rather relinquished it a week after Wrestlemania 27 in 2011 on an episode of WWE Smackdown.

Emotions are seemingly running high for the veteran as he gets the chance to secure that same title, 12 years later before he finally calls it a quit to his pro-wrestling career, possibly this summer. The journey begins, tonight when Edge squares off against AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio in a dream Triple Threat Match in the first-round match of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament.