As confirmed on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Brock Lesnar will perform at Night of Champions 2023. At the upcoming premium live event, he will square off against Cody Rhodes in a rematch, essentially a ‘fight’ as dubbed by him on Raw. This comes after Rhodes defeated him in the main event of Backlash after Lesnar was in a busted open state.

Since returning to the WWE for a second stint, Brock Lesnar mostly worked in only selected pay-per-view events, namely the Big-Four PPVs Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series & Royal Rumble, and the Saudi Arabia PPVs. But in 2023, he was seen competing in all the bygone PPVs.

Roman Reigns Added To Yet Another Upcoming WWE Event In 2023 Summer

Night of Champions 2023 will be Brock Lesnar’s straight 5th WWE PLE appearance

Thus, Night of Champions 2023 will mark Brock’s fifth consecutive premium live event match of this year, which is rare in his part-time schedule. Results from these bygone matches are given below:

– Royal Rumble 2023 – Lost the Men’s Royal Rumble match

– Elimination Chamber 2023 – Lost to Bobby Lashley via DQ

– WrestleMania 39 – Defeated Omos

– Backlash 2023 – Lost to Cody Rhodes

“I Will Fu**ing Lose It On You,” AEW Star Saraya Blasts Fan For Joking About Her Leaked Sex Tape

Night of Champions 2023 matchup against Cody Rhodes will thus break a two-decade-long streak of himself on WWE programming. Before this, Lesnar worked in five consecutive PPVs, back in 2003 which was his second-only year in the company. Results from those five nights are given below,

– Royal Rumble 2003 – Won the Royal Rumble Match

– No Way Out 2003 – Teamed up with Chris Benoit to defeat Team Angle in a Handicap Match

– WrestleMania 19 – Defeated Kurt Angle to win the WWE Championship

– Backlash 2003 – Defeated John Cena to retain the WWE Championship

– Judgment Day 2003 – Defeated Big Show in a Stretcher Match to retain the WWE Championship

Even after Night of Champions 2023 is over, Brock Lesnar could still be needed by the WWE since one more international show and a stadium show will be waiting, this summer. On July 5, the 2023 Money in the Bank PLE is scheduled from the O2 Arena in London, England while Summerslam 2023 takes place on August 5th from the Detroit Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Night of Champions 2023 takes place at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 27 which is just a day before WWE’s rival brand AEW’s annual Double or Nothing PPV in Las Vegas as well as WWE’s own NXT Battleground PPV.