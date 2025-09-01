John Cena is getting closer to the final match of his retirement tour that wraps up this December in a WWE event, possibly a Saturday Night’s Main Event special in his hometown. That being said, each of his TV appearances would be special as we speak. He’s just participated in his final premium live event outing in Europe, which ended in a win.

In the penultimate match of Clash in Paris 2025, John Cena defeated Logan Paul in a singles contest, which would be remembered for the winner paying tribute to some of his past rivals. In the end, he hit a couple of his pendant AA finishers on Logan to secure the clean pin-fall win and get closer to one of the amazing records held by WWE Legend, The Undertaker.

John Cena’s victory over Logan Paul at Clash in Paris 2025 was his overall 99th pay-per-view/premium live event match win of his career. The statistics show that if he manages to pick up one more win in a PLE, then he will join WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker as the only two wrestlers to have 100 or more wins on PLE/PPV.

WWE’s Stephanie McMahon VPN Comments Reportedly Not Appreciated By ESPN

Below is the current list of WWE Superstars with the most victories in a pay-per-view/premium live event

The Undertaker – 107

John Cena – 99

Triple H – 92

Randy Orton – 81

John Cena might join The Undertaker at Wrestlepalooza on ESPN

While nothing is confirmed, the current rumor is that John Cena will be in action at WWE’s next premium live event, Wrestlepalooza, which marks a new beginning for the company due to ESPN’s commencement of WWE PLE broadcasting. Scheduled for September 20th, The Cenation Leader is speculated to face Brock Lesnar after digesting an attack from The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam.

Wrestlepalooza 2025: WWE Plans For “Very Loaded Show” Against AEW

Meanwhile, John Cena stunned the wrestling audience by performing other wrestlers’ finishers at Clash in Paris 2025 – a Styles Clash in honor of AJ Styles, an angel’s wings, a move popularized by Christopher Daniels, a pop rox in homage of Roxanne Perez, and an End of Days in honor of Baron Corbin.

John Cena commented during the Clash in Paris post-show, noting that it was not only about paying homage to fellow wrestlers via these performed moves, but also entertaining the fans,

“The best way I can say thank you to some of those people who affected my career is kinda pay homage by maybe taking some risks and doing some stuff that I don’t normally do out there. I gotta shout out AJ. But, I’m just saying, hopefully I can do more of that and take my game to a different level.”