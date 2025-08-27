Wrestlepalooza 2025 is reportedly going to be another B-type event on WWE programming to feature a loaded match card. This would be a similar condition to that of last year’s Bad Blood, where WWE brought an event back after ages and conducted it successfully. This time around, the occasion is going to be even bigger, considering that ESPN and WWE commence their partnership with this particular show.

Throughout the year 2025, WWE has been doing everything in its power to counterprogram AEW shows, holding NXT premium live events the same day as Double or Nothing, All In, and Forbidden Door. However, Wrestlepalooza 2025 is going to be the biggest head-to-head battle next month, as this would be the first time that a main roster PLE has been planned.

This does make the stakes high as WWE would look forward to making Wrestlepalooza 2025, one of their biggest events of the year. According to the reports of Dave Meltzer on last night’s Wrestling Observer Radio, the TKO-owned promotion is doing the same thing. This Saturday’s Clash in Paris on Peacock would rather be a filler event, with WWE saving most of their big matches for the mega ESPN debut and their head-to-head battle with AEW.

“They want the loaded show,” the source offered an update on the Wrestlepalooza 2025 match card. “So Cody vs. McIntyre is going to be on that show. And Cena vs. Brock Lesnar is going to be on that show. I don’t know if the Stephanie Vaquer match will be on that show or on that ‘Raw,’ but I do know that Indianapolis show, the plan is to do a very loaded show that night.”

Potential matches revealed for Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE

No matches have been confirmed for Wrestlepalooza 2025 as of now, but given the ongoing reports, we expect that the PLE match card will be headlined by John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, following the latter’s attack on Cena at SummerSlam. Plus, the WWE Championship should also be on the line, with Drew McIntyre possibly challenging Cody Rhodes for the title.

There’s no update on how AEW will counter-program Wrestlepalooza 2025, which airs on Saturday, September 20, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer platform. Most recently, AEW is coming off a successful Forbidden Door event at the O2 Arena in London, and they’ve also sold nearly 10,000 tickets for the September 20th All Out in Toronto’s Scotiabank Center.