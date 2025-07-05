After participating in the Night of Champions 2025 premium live event, John Cena has one fewer scheduled appearance in the remaining list. For the record, he now only has fifteen dates to work with the WWE after already fulfilling 21 dates, starting from the Monday Night Raw premiere appearance on Netflix, last January.

The confirmation has also arrived from John Cena, in the latest that his last match with the WWE will take place in December of this year. More than halfway through his “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour, the Undisputed WWE Champion has revealed that the final details for his last-ever match are still being figured out by the WWE creative team members.

Location of John Cena’s retirement match yet to be scouted

Speaking with Page Six on the red carpet for his new movie, “Heads of State,” John Cena was asked to comment on his final year in the ring and with the WWE as an active performer. He confirmed that his retirement match is set for mid-December, and the location for that match has not yet been determined.

“There’s always a bunch of action over there. And yes, I’m 48. My last match will be in mid-December,” John Cena confirmed. “We’re still trying to find out a place to do it. But I said 36 dates in January. We’re halfway through. Gosh, it’s been a lot of compelling TV, and I don’t want to spoil it for anybody, but I think we’re just getting started.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

John Cena is billed in the WWE from West Newbury, Massachusetts, a place where he grew up and is less than an hour’s drive from Boston. WWE has yet to announce a December event at the Garden, as of this writing. Hence, the speculation continues that a premium live event, Saturday Night’s Main Event, Raw, or SmackDown will go down in the final month of 2025 to set up his retirement match.

In the latest, John Cena defeated CM Punk at Night of Champions, last weekend to continue with his Undisputed WWE Championship reign. As announced on last night’s Smackdown, he will next defend the title against King of the Ring 2025 winner, Cody Rhodes, in the main event of Summerslam in a rematch from Wrestlemania 41.