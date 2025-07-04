Randy Orton’s comeback journey to the WWE from the longest in-ring hiatus was seemingly not an easy one. He not only had to deal with physical issues but also with mental struggles after picking up a gruesome injury shortly after Wrestlemania 38. The situation got so bad that he even doubted whether his WWE career would be over, imminently.

While appearing on Stephanie McMahon’s “What’s Your Story?” podcast, Randy Orton shared the details about going through a mental health struggle that led him back to a dark place. This happened even after she was with the lover of his life, Kim Orton, and a bunch of kids in the house from their current and previous marriages.

Admittedly, Randy Orton battled panic attacks during the time he was away from the WWE, dealing with his back injury and subsequent double fusion surgery in 2022. After the surgery was performed, Orton thought his career in the ring was over, and that thought prevailed for over six months. He was struggling with picking up his identity without the sport that he’s excelled in over the years.

Randy Orton overcame mental struggles with help of wife and medical treatment

This situation led Randy Orton to some of the bad habits that haunted him early in his career. However, with help from his wife and the support from his children, he was able to quickly receive some medical treatment to improve the situation. In the podcast, the former WWE Champion also noted that he’s found himself following the needed treatment.

“I’ve got a wife and five kids and luckily I was able to kind of nip it in the bud quick,” Randy Orton said. “She saw it happening and I was put on some SSRIs. It’s like an anti-depression, anti-anxiety medication. And I’ve actually been off of them for about six months and I feel like I’m myself again. But I needed them for a few years.” (quotes courtesy F4wonLine)

Randy Orton was in action at WWE Night of Champions 2025 premium live event that took place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the 11th event under the Night of Champions chronology, last weekend. Competing in the King of the Ring tournament final, he came up short against Cody Rhodes in a match that also offered a championship opportunity at Summerslam 2025.