After a one-off heel run in his WWE career over the past few months, John Cena has turned babyface, shortly before his impending retirement that awaits this December. The transition hasn’t been pleasant for him as he lost the WWE Championship belt to Cody Rhodes at Summerslam. Plus, on the same night, The Beast was back on the hunt for him.

In the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025, Cody Rhodes (c) defeated John Cena to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship. After the match, Cena was soaking in the moment, standing in the middle of the ring, when Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE and downed him with an F-5.

While speaking to Adam’s Apple, John Cena addressed the chaos caused by Brock Lesnar at the end of SummerSlam and the possibility of another showdown with one of his greatest rivals in the WWE. The 17-time world champion was practical in the scenario, explaining that he doesn’t plan the matches in the WWE,

“Uh, well, um, I’ve been saying the same thing for 25 years. They deal ’em, I play ’em. I’m just really excited. We got like 12 of these things left.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

John Cena realizes that clock is really ticking for him in WWE

As you can see, John Cena was focused on how limited his time is in a WWE ring, given that he would only work 12 more dates with the company. He further acknowledged that the crowd at SummerSlam seemed to make him realize that the clock is ticking on his in-ring career. He concluded the conversation by saying that while he’s planning to wrap things up by the end of the year, WWE will continue delivering exciting storylines.

Speaking of storylines, the John Cena-Brock Lesnar angle will continue from this week’s Smackdown onward, with the former scheduled for an appearance. It’s no longer a secret that the Cenation Leader himself wanted Lesnar to be part of his final run, after Triple H admitted Lesnar to be in his personal wishlist before the scheduled retirement in December. Now that the Beast has returned, time will tell when WWE pits these two for a marquee match.