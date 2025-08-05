Fallouts from 2025 Summerslam will be there on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown with John Cena being confirmed for the show, as updated during last night’s Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

In a short update from Summerslam on Raw, Michael Cole said that talked to Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan earlier that day and asked them about Brock Lesnar’s return at the expense of John Cena. HHH and Nick informed him that they reached out to Brock a few weeks ago and told him it was time for him to come home.

Brock Lesnar Was Contacted By WWE Weeks Before 2025 Summerslam PLE

Lesnar agreed to the proposition and made his comeback to the biggest part of the summer in the final segment, targeting John Cena, who will now appear on this Friday’s WWE SmackDown to address Lesnar’s attack. No update is available regarding whether The Beast will also accompany him on the show.

In the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025, Cody Rhodes (c) defeated John Cena to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship. After the match, Cena was soaking in the moment, standing in the middle of the ring, when Brock Lesnar returned to WWE and downed him with an F-5. We have to wait until WWE Smackdown to know if another physical confrontation between the two is reserved.

Also announced for WWE SmackDown is the new Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. The expectation is that he would be booked for his next title defense on the show against his first challenger in his new title reign. At present, The American Nightmare is without a match for the next WWE PLE — Clash in Paris on Sunday, August 31. The Women’s World Title match with Naomi or IYO SKY defending against Stephanie Vaquer has been announced for the PLE.

Rhea Ripley Had “Really Strange” Experience Filming For WWE Unreal On Netflix

WWE Smackdown August 8 Episode Match Card

WWE Smackdown will offer its post-Summerslam 2025 edition, this Friday night on the USA Network from the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, bringing all the fallouts from the biggest event of the summer. The first set of confirmations for the weekly show goes as follows,

– John Cena appears live

– New Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears live