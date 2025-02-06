For the very first time since 2018, John Cena and Nikki Bella appeared under one roof and then on TV for a WWE event at last weekend’s Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event. There’s no update on the backstage altercation between the two but we now have a twist in the tale when it comes to their much-publicized breakup.

After being a celebrity couple in the pro-wrestling circuit for over five years, John Cena and Nikki Bella’s relationship came to an end, seven years ago. At the time when things unfolded publicly through WWE’s reality TV series named Total Bellas, it was the female one in the relationship who called things off.

Jonathon Coachman reveals possible story behind John Cena – Nikki Bella Breakup

There were particular segments on Total Bellas that showed Nikki Bella canceling her scheduled wedding with John Cena in 2018. However, in light of their recent WWE returns for the same show, former WWE on-screen personality and renowned journalist, Jonathan Coachman has now suggested that it was Cena who actually pulled the plug and ended the relationship.

“I’ve always said I traveled with Cena for a while, I would say. And I’ve told him this, I was honest, I said, ‘I cannot believe a) you make her sign a 62-page thing just to live in your house,’ and then he called off the wedding,” Coachman offered during a conversation with Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast.

“I mean, there were guys that would cut off their left leg to marry Nikki Bella. [Didn’t she call it off?] No, no, no, no, no. [I don’t know, I watched Total Bellas.] Yeah, Total Bellas did tell the story… He called it off. It was never gonna happen. It was never gonna happen.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Back in 2018, reports covered the fact Nikki Bella broke up with Cena, primarily due to their differences over having children. At the time, she explained in interviews that she had accepted Cena’s stance on not wanting kids as he was clear from day one. But as their wedding approached, she had a change of heart and decided not to go into the most important day of her life with child uncertainties in life.

Later Nikki Bella further revealed that Cena also had a change of heart and he was willing to have children with one last attempt to save their relationship. The decision led her to get cold feet instantly and she was left with some therapy sessions. Ultimately, the elder Bella moved on to the future, parting ways as she didn’t want to put Cena in a pressurized situation.