Going into the women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match, WWE confirmed 14 names in advance as the entrants of the 30-superstar melee. These names were Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, Iyo Sky, Chelsea Green, Zelina Vega, Candice LeRae, and Piper Niven.

Apart from these announced names, there were several surprises during the Royal Rumble 2025 match won by Charlotte Flair and one of those appeared to be Nikki Bella. Over the past couple of days, the WWE Hall of Famer appeared to be a matter of discussions of the pro-wrestling circuit regarding an in-ring return which turned out to be a reality.

Appearing in competition for the first time in more than three years and for the second time since getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Nikki Bella entered Royal Rumble at the 30th spot, earning massive cheers from the audience gathered at the Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis. She was visibly emotional during this appearance which also reflected, afterward.

Nikki Bella admittedly scrapped heel-turn during Royal Rumble 2025 return

Speaking backstage with Jackie Redmond following Royal Rumble 2025, Nikki Bella was asked about her appearance in the match and she described it as producing a feeling like nothing could match up to. As such, this produced a crazy moment for her which ultimately prevented her from going into an all-heel mode where she ultimately thrives as a performer.

“It’s crazy. The crowd just gets you right back into who you are out there. What I sometimes have to be careful of is that I almost want to go into ultimate heel Nikki mode because it’s where I thrive. It gives me very Bambi vibes,” Nikki Bella commented on her surprise Royal Rumble 2025 entry.

“You try not to get emotional because it’s been so long. I love my WWE Universe family. I love my family back here. When you hear the crowd react like that, you’re just like, ‘Oh my Gosh.’ It gives you all the feels.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

As such, Nikki Bella was the final entrant of the women’s Royal Rumble 2025, arriving at number 30 in an attempt to seize a Wrestlemania moment. She was among the final six but was eventually eliminated by Jax. Another returnee of the match, Charlotte Flair emerged to be the winner, last eliminating Roxanne Perez.