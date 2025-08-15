There’s a lot of hypes regarding the final match of John Cena in the WWE, tentatively scheduled in December of 2025. While no details regarding that match are out, rumors affirm that WWE will use that match as the headliner of the final Saturday Night’s Main Event quarterly special of this year.

In more updates from Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, WWE also considered changing the date of John Cena’s final match. The initially set date of December 13 was thus about to be shifted to December 27, the same day as AEW World’s End PPV show that’s already been confirmed. This was due to WWE always trying to counter-program their rival brand AEW’s huge events.

Contradictory news is now available via WrestleVotes, which claims that NBC is aiming to secure December 13 as the date for John Cena’s retirement match. While December 27 was briefly considered to go head-to-head with AEW’s Worlds End, that plan won’t be moving forward because the host network has an NFL commitment, and they certainly do not want to compete with its programming.

John Cena’s final match opponent is yet to be picked by WWE

WWE’s use of John Cena’s retirement match against AEW programming came as a result of news that Brock Lesnar’s return match would also be used in that similar capacity. Giving AEW a tough competition by scheduling a main roster premium live event on the same day as AEW All Out in September is also the current plan in the pipeline for the WWE officials.

However, going by the latest update, fans can now again expect to see John Cena’s final match taking place at Saturday Night’s Main Event, with Boston at the TD Garden. Regarding the opponent for the former WWE Champion in that match, that slot remains empty. While speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he clearly mentioned that WWE is in charge of scouting that final opponent.

“I’ve just always kind of been reliable, showing up, and doing whatever I’m asked. And I really want this tour to be, not only special — it’ll always be special for me because you guys [the fans] are out there — I want it to be special for the business,” explained John Cena.

“My goal has always been to leave WWE better than I found it. So whoever they deem appropriate to get that energy, man, I’m cool with that.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)