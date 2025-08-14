Going by the earlier reports, WWE will host a premium live event at next month’s empty slot, and that show might turn out to be WWE Bad Blood 2025 edition. The tradition of WWE counter-programming All Elite Wrestling’s events isn’t new, and AEW All Out 2025 could be the next one in line through this brand-new reported insertion into the WWE calendar.

POST Wrestling was the primary source behind revealing WWE’s new show being planned to counter-program AEW show that’s set for next month, a slot that WWE doesn’t generally host a big main roster show as seen in the past. Rumors are now out claiming that this unannounced show could appear to be WWE Bad Blood after the major success with this particular event last year.

WWE Bad Blood 2025 reportedly hosting John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

In addition, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena will take place at the September 20th PLE that’s at the WWE Bad Blood 2025 installment. WWE is reportedly hell- bent on dragging the viewership off AEW programming, and thus, they will place the upcoming PLE head-to-head with AEW All Out. This is also the reported reason why this match isn’t scheduled for this month’s Clash in Paris.

“The planned main event for WWE’s September 20 PPV, going head-to-head against AEW All Out, is Brock Lesnar vs John Cena. Which is why Brock’s not booked for Paris. Because they wanted him as a method to counterprogram AEW.”

WWE did not respond to POST Wrestling’s request for comment, and the name of the potential PLE that’s currently under speculation. Regarding WWE Bad Blood taking place in September, the company initially brought this show back last year on October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, and it ended up being a critically acclaimed as well as a massively popular show.

As of this writing, WWE has no PLEs on the schedule for September, with Clash in Paris set to take place on August 31. The next official PLE outing for the WWE would be October’s Crown Jewel set for Perth, Australia. WWE Bad Blood could be the final confirmed PLE for 2025, considering the December slot would be empty.