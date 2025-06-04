John Cena has been one of the best merchandise sellers in the WWE, thanks to her every-now-and-then new t-shirt designs that keep on hitting the WWE Shop and elsewhere. He has a plethora of such tees available in every color imaginable, but he’s admittedly saved one special limited-edition shirt in his personal collection, irrespective of the fact that it didn’t sell great.

At the Philadelphia Fan Expo 2025 weekend event, the 17-time record-breaking WWE Champion revealed that his all-time favorite WWE t-shirt design has been the limited-edition Super Mario parody shirt. While revealing the fact, he also noted that the pricing of the tee was higher than expected, and henceforth, WWE was able to move only a limited number of carts of it.

“My favorite one of all time is a very, very limited one—it’s the Super Mario parody. I thought they were going to be great. We were going to run 500 shirts and we sold it with like a championship belt, wristbands, an NFT, autograph, a commemorative book… but the price point was way too high. I learned my lesson,” noted John Cena. (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

“Not Just In My Career But In My Life,” WWE Smackdown Star Recalls Homecoming At Backlash 2023

John Cena asked WWE not to re-launch his favorite t-shirt

Only about 15 kits were sold due to the high price, and therefore, the availability of the Super Mario t-shirt edition is extremely rare. At one point, WWE also approached John Cena, wanting to sell the t-shirt at a regular price, but he declined. However, he loved the shirt so much, and it’s his only shirt in his personal collection. Each one of the shirts had a unique serial number, and he kept the #000 number.

Wrestlemania 42: WWE Close To Finalize Deal With Las Vegas As PLE Host

Also during the conversation at the press event in Philly, John Cena named three of his three favorite feuds. He named The Rock and CM Punk to be his best and then left the rest of the one to be chosen by the fans, so to decide his final great rivalry. The person who initially asked the question suggested Randy Orton, and he agreed with the pick.

The Rock, CM Punk had classic matches with John Cena. As for, Orton, he appeared to be the first opponent in his 17th world title run in the WWE. For the last time, the two squared off in a WWE title match at Backlash with Cena emerging to be victorious in Orton’s hometown of St. Louis.