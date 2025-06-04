WWE is yet to officially announce the location of Wrestlemania 42 after the initially confirmed host city was scrapped out of the equation. Reports later claimed that Las Vegas became the front-runner in hosting the show of shows for the second consecutive year, and that’s how things might unfold next year.

This comes after Wrestling Observer Newsletter again affirms that WWE is bringing WrestleMania 42 to Las Vegas in 2026, and the deal is almost close to being finalized. While the move to Vegas is yet to become official on WWE’s part, Bryan Alvarez of the source provides updates that progress has been noticed in the deal, and WWE might declare it official,

“Vegas very close to being a done deal for WrestleMania next year. There were a few hurdles to be cleared and several were this morning. Vegas is making a lot of concessions to clear the way for them.”

That being said, it’s almost safe to assume that the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set to host WrestleMania 42, that’s for the second consecutive year. This would also be the very first time that the biggest spectacle in sports entertainment will go down from the same host venue for two straight years. Overall, it’ll be the third time that ‘Mania has ever been held in Vegas, following WrestleMania IX and WrestleMania 41.

Wrestlemania 42: Update On WWE PLE 2026 Edition From London Or Saudi Arabia

Issues WWE was facing with Wrestlemania 42 moving to Las Vegas

The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation revealed last month that WWE informed them that WrestleMania 42 would no longer be going down from the Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) on April 11 and 12, 2026. It was also noted that Las Vegas was considered to be the front-runner to host the scrapped edition from NOLA.

The originally slotted April 11 & 12, 2026 dates would be canceled in trade for the next weekend, April 18 & 19, 2026, per the earlier reports of Fightful Select. However, WWE was already facing issues with the dates as a concert was planned for Allegiant Stadium during the early weekend, creating a hindrance for setting things up. Even the Las Vegas Convention Center was booked, creating issues for community programs.