Starting in early 2025, John Cena will embark on a journey to wrap up his illustrious wrestling career for good. Booked for several appearances on Monday Night Raw on Netflix, he will essentially be seen on a retirement tour that will long last for up to a year before he finally hangs up the boots by the end of next year.

There are growing internal speculations within the WWE about the possible opponents that John Cena might end up facing during the retirement tour. A potential match against Logan Paul during the farewell tour was always predicted while the recent reports further affirmed that WWE might have considered the same.

According to the reports of WrestleVotes, there is 100% interest within the WWE creative to make the match happen, with both John Cena and Logan Paul showing enthusiasm for the match. The mutual interest has also grown interest within the WWE officials that this showdown must be a good option to convert into a reality.

Logan Paul wanted to face John Cena at Wrestlemania 39

WWE considers this to be a big money match that will generate mainstream media headlines given the star powers that John Cena and Logan Paul have in real life. Besides this isn’t the first time that the two have shown interest in competing in a match. Paul told listeners of his ImPaulsive podcast that he wanted a match with the WWE Legend at the following year’s WrestleMania 39 would be something he’d look forward to,

“I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, ‘do you want to break the internet again?’ That’s a dream matchup.”

Despite making this public pledge, the 16-time world champion went on to face then-U.S. Champion Austin Theory during the opener of Wrestlemania 39 Night One while The Maverick’s match would fall on his birthday where he’d lose to Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.

Being one of the biggest names in wrestling history, it doesn’t appear to be a surprise that several wrestlers have already declared themselves for a match during John Cena’s farewell tour. CM Punk hopes to team with him before the latter calls it a quit while former WWE Champions like Rob Van Dam and The Miz are also hoping to get one last match with him.