An exciting Bad Blood 2024 premium live event went down, this weekend raising the stakes high for the latest coming episode of WWE Raw. Builds for the next Saudi Arabia PLE will also commence from this episode. With some major returns happening at the PLE from Atlanta, WWE Universe is gearing up for the fallouts in a high-stake episode.

Goldberg was one of the names who made a surprise return to WWE television during Bad Blood. Now speculations are there that he might show up on tonight’s WWE Raw to cost Gunther his world championship match set to take place against Sami Zayn.

At Bad Blood, GUNTHER insulted Goldberg, calling him a “one-trick pony” to provoke a fight. Goldberg tried to answer the challenge but the security intervened, and also Sami Zayn took the opportunity to attack GUNTHER.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter speculates that Goldberg’s in-ring return in a match against Gunther should be in the pipeline. Gunther’s world championship doesn’t have to be on the line for the match as Goldberg could show up on WWE Raw to interfere in tonight’s Gunther vs. Sami Zayn world title match.

“It’s actually a Saudi match but GUNTHER is facing Cody, unless Sami wins. Maybe Sami wins with Goldberg’s help?” Meltzer made a bold prediction on Goldberg possibly costing Gunther his title against Zayn on WWE Raw. “GUNTHER will face Goldberg in Saudi, I don’t know. It sure felt like they were doing a match at some point.”

Apart from the happening on WWE Raw, Meltzer also mentioned the possibility of the Gunther vs. Goldberg match happening at WrestleMania. However, he also acknowledged that it could take place at the Royal Rumble or another event, possibly at Crown Jewel, next month. Gunther is currently set to face Cody Rhodes on that show but the lineup could change depending on tonight’s title match outcome.

WWE Raw October 7 episode match card

WWE Raw October 7 episode emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri and the currently confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso (c) vs. Xavier – Woods

– Donnybrook Match: Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

– Seth Rollins to appear