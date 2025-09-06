There has been a lot of hype around the final match of John Cena in WWE, which has already been confirmed to take place in December. That being said, the WWE Universe only has the last seven dates to witness the greatest of all time in his last run, and each of his upcoming appearances is going to be special.

A date for John Cena’s retirement match is set, and it’s scheduled to take place on a December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. The previous updates noted that Boston will be the host city of this Peacock special show, but that won’t be the case. The event isn’t being hosted from the WWE Legend’s hometown, as per new announcements from the WWE.

John Cena’s final hometown appearance is coming in November

WWE announced the following ahead of last night’s Friday Night SmackDown, “John Cena to make his final appearances in Boston on Nov. 10 and New York City on November 17,” news that WrestleVotes already informed.

Tickets for these two shows will go on sale starting Wednesday, September 10, at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting Tuesday, September 9, at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT.

In more updates, WrestleVotes has also offered the news that John Cena’s retirement match will take place on Saturday, December 13, on Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. His next WWE appearance will be on the September 15 episode of Raw. He’s then confirmed to face Brock Lesnar in the main event of WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

In his final WWE SmackDown appearance, John Cena ended up facing Sami Zayn in a United States Title Open Challenge and paid tribute to Edge (Adam Copeland in AEW) by doing his spear and the pre-finisher hypes in the ring. After hitting his opponent with multiple Attitude Adjustments, Brock Lesnar invaded the ring and hit him with a couple of F5s.

This segment led WWE to book Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena for Wrestlepalooza, the first premium live event to air on ESPN. If the latter wins this match, then he will join WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker as the only two wrestlers to have 100 or more wins on PLE/PPV.