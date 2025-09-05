The retirement term has mostly remained a phrase for Trish Stratus as she kept on coming back inside the squared circle for further stints. Upon her original active career ending in 2006, she came back to participate in more matches in the WWE, and the spree continued in 2025. In the latest, the WWE Hall of Famer had one more reason to feature in action, including a title match.

As announced shortly before WWE Evolution 2025, Trish Stratus was set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at the returning all-women premium live event. This was the second time that the perhaps most popular female wrestler in the world was making a comeback in the year, leading the fans to ask for more, and the feeling was admittedly mutual.

While speaking to Sam Roberts, Trish Stratus was asked about her return for this dream match in the WWE for Evolution. In response, she reminded that 2025 marked the 25th anniversary year, and how she’s promoted to go through a celebratory tour at the beginning of the year. Always wanting to do some cool things to mark the milestone, she started by appearing at the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Trish Stratus wanted celebrations to continue 25-year anniversary

Coming out at the 25th spot in the melee, Trish Stratus also paid homage to her debut gear in that match. Shortly after, she had another homecoming in her hometown of Toronto with Tiffany Stratton as her partner in a tag team match. It thus only felt right to continue with the celebration, especially against someone like Tiffany, who considered her to be an idol.

“It kinda felt like, since this is my 25th anniversary year, it’s a year of celebration. That’s how I talked about it—like, let’s do some cool stuff this year,” explained Trish Stratus.

“We’ve had these moments. Coming in at 25 at the Royal Rumble, Toronto was right around the corner, it made sense. We built on the Money in the Bank story from a year ago, got a nice partnership there, had a nice homecoming match.”

Since IYO SKY chose Rhea Ripley as her WWE Evolution 2025 opponent on Raw for the Women’s World Championship Match, the counterpart champion on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton, also got to choose her challenger at the all-women PLE, and she chose her former tag partner, Trish Stratus, making the dream bout a reality at the July PLE.