In the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025 – Night Two, Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena in a Street Fight to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. This was the final match for the former champion in the biggest event of the summer, as part of his retirement tour. Upon turning babyface this past Friday night on Smackdown, he thus put over Rhodes in a big way.

Thus, at Summerslam, the fans witnessed an emotional scene after the headliner bout was over. While Rhodes left the ring, John Cena stayed there to soak in the warm reactions from the audience. This is when Brock Lesnar returned to WWE after a 2-year hiatus and targeted him. Upon laying out his former rival with an F5, Lesnar is now seemingly up for a renewal of the program with him.

On the SummerSlam Night Two post-show, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, was asked about his reaction to Brock Lesnar returning to the company after a couple of years, and he sounded like WWE fans, altogether, who blew the roof off the MetLife Stadium after the iconic music of The Beast Incarnate hit the place.

Triple H indirectly hints at John Cena wishlisting a feud with Brock Lesnar

Proceeding further in the conversation, Triple H indirectly confirmed that whatever was happening in the final sequence of Summerslam was connected with John Cena to fulfill his demands during this retirement tour. It appears like the former WWE Champion’s wish list had Lesnar on it, and that he wanted to work with Lesnar before hanging up the boots.

“As I said in the beginning, sort of for me, this is John Cena’s wish list. It’s him writing the last chapter of his book. And I think people saw a conversation with us where he said we’d have to screw it up pretty badly to ruin his career. But it’s not about that for me. It’s about John being able to go out the way he wants to go out to write his chapter,” Triple H noted.

Regarding this press conference following Summerslam that saw John Cena leaving the ramp in an emotional way after the show went off the air, Fightful Select reported that the reason WWE has canceled their routine of doing post-PLE press conferences with members of the media, last night, was Lesnar’s return. The WWE officials reportedly wanted to dodge questions regarding Lesnar’s legal status in the Vince McMahon – Janel Grant lawsuit.