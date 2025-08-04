The roof came off its place at WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event via Brock Lesnar’s return. By the end of the night, he walked out to send the fans gathered at The MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and watched all over the world go into a frenzy. Most importantly, it happened without a clue from the internet, as WWE managed to hide it all along.

In the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025, Cody Rhodes (c) defeated John Cena to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship. After the match, Cena was soaking in the moment, standing in the middle of the ring, when Brock Lesnar returned to WWE, making a surprise appearance at Sunday’s event. The crowd came unglued after his iconic entrance hit the arena.

Adorning a cowboy hat, leather vest, and sporting long hair, Brock Lesnar came out to stalk Cena just after he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship. After circling the ring, he eventually took off his vest and hat. The 48-year-old then walked a bit more in the ring, charged at Cena, and planted him with an F5 to close WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event.

Brock Lesnar was absent from WWE due to legal allegations

Since his return to the WWE in 2012 for a second stint, Brock Lesnar has enjoyed the longest hiatus of his tenure. There were speculations that this time off may never come to an end, considering recent circumstances, which may lead to his unceremonious retirement. However, WWE managed to bring him back on board to possibly start a program with Cena amid his upcoming retirement.

Brock Lesnar hasn’t wrestled in WWE for two years, that’s since SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Rhodes in the final match of the trilogy. The former seven-time WWE Champion was then implicated in Janel Grant’s lawsuit that was filed back in January 2024. There were allegations against him that Vince McMahon sent him explicit images and videos of Grant.

Brock Lesnar came to the news in July after former UFC heavyweight champion and analyst Daniel Cormier said that the former WWE Champion was on a “banned list” and “was in so much trouble.” Also, in July 2024, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said they would “be open to the confrontation” for The Beast’s return. It appears that WWE was able to fix the legal accusations against him, due to which the return came together.