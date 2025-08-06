Given Jordynne Grace’s abilities, it’s safe to assume that WWE has picked up a talent who will carry the load for the company’s female roster for years to follow. She officially joined the WWE NXT brand upon a brief appearance at the Vengeance Day 2025 premium live event in mid-February, and, going by her statement, she was always coming to make history.

However, the experience is pretty different on WWE NXT in comparison to how things used to be on TNA. Jordynne Grace was at the top of the Knockouts division in TNA for the better part of her run, starting in 2019. Speaking in an interview with Grace, Zack Heydorn of The Takedown on SI, she admitted to being on top all the time in TNA, but the situation has since changed after she joined NXT.

“I was used to being on top all the time. I was used to being ‘the face of the company.’ At NXT, there are incredible women everywhere you look. It’s a little bit harder to stand out, but the one thing I will always go back on is I just want to be the best wrestler in the ring,” Jordynne Grace sounded pretty determined for success.

“No matter what, I want to have the best match on the show. I always go back to that and it’s never failed me.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

John Cena’s Cult Film Debut Was Initially Planned For WWE Hall Of Famer

Championship reign of Jordynne Grace in TNA Knockouts Division

Jordynne Grace was a three-time Knockouts Champion, holding the title for a total of 677 days. Since joining NXT in 2025, Grace has quickly challenged for the NXT Women’s Title, but she’s experienced failure in capturing the gold despite receiving multiple opportunities.

In the summer of 2024, Jordynne Grace challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Title at the Battleground premium live event, but she was unsuccessful. She later performed in a huge tag team match at the WWE NXT’s visit to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Her active run with the WWE started with the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Match as she competed in the women’s Rumble for the second time as a bonafide WWE Superstar after signing a contract with the WWE.

WWE’s Lyra Valkyria Justifies Her “Bird Lady” Gimmick And Attire