One of the most promising superstars from the WWE female roster, Lyra Valkyria, is slowly establishing herself in the top-tier structure with her innovative performances since coming to the mainstay scene. She already possesses a historic achievement by becoming the inaugural champion with the women’s Intercontinental Championship, with the promise of more such moments to follow in her career.

Adding intrigue to her performance on television is her entrance and gimmick, which might be one of the most layered gimmicks in today’s WWE. To some of the fans, Lyra Valkyria is just the “bird lady” and she has a lot to offer on this perception.

In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, the Irish wrestler broke down the origin of her ring name and the mythical representation that she has around herself. Plus, her love of mythology and fan memes came together to get her to that name.

“It was related to the Valkyrie,” stated Lyra Valkyria on choosing her ring name in the first place, “So it’s still tied to my book and my favorite stuff, and I love mythology. So yeah, that’s where it all comes from.”

Lyra Valkyria Wanted To Face Ex-NXT Women’s Champion At WWE Evolution 2025

Lyra Valkyria reflects on the fan-given nickname

Despite the symbolism that she brings along with her character, fans online have reduced it down to one word, which Chris pointed out to be “bird lady” as written on her Instagram bio. Addressing the name, Lyra Valkyria noted that she only wanted to embrace the nickname as it sounded cool. Plus, it also has a deeper meaning within that she loves to carry along.

“Yeah, well, whatever. If people like it, they can call me bird lady. I think it’s fine. I think—I think it’s the idea if they remember you, you’re doing something right. Bird ladies are cool, right?” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Rhea Ripley Reflects On Making History At WWE Evolution 2025 PLE

Lyra Valkyria began her wrestling career in 2015 and proceeded to join the WWE in 2020. The UK-born wrestler has since competed in NXT UK and NXT and went on to become a one-time NXT Women’s Champion. Then on the January 13 episode of WWE Raw, she defeated Dakota Kai in the tournament final to win the Women’s Intercontinental Championship for the first time, create history, and down the road, it also led her to get into a feud with her countrywoman, Becky Lynch.