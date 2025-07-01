After sitting at the top of the TNA/Impact Knockouts Division for some time, it was time for Jordynne Grace to experience a new challenge. This led her to get out of her comfort zone in TNA and sign up with the WWE, a company that presented her as the first talent to cross over the forbidden door with TNA throughout 2024.

Recent reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter sparked speculations that Jordynne Grace took a significant pay cut to leave TNA for WWE. According to the reliable source, Scott D’Amore reportedly informed them that Grace “took a deal for a lot less money in WWE than she was making.”

Since the source of that statement wasn’t directly revealed, many believed that Jordynne Grace indeed left TNA for a smaller paycheck in WWE. However, Fightful Select has offered a clarification to the situation that was a follow-up from an earlier report from the outlet, which stated that one of the recent WWE signings may be earning less, given her outside business ventures and brand deals are done after signing up with the company.

Jordynne Grace under special pay structure despite being on NXT

The latest update suggests that the actual WWE contract offers Jordynne Grace a “main roster level salary” and it is more than what she was earning from TNA. This is irrespective of the fact that she’s part of the NXT roster before actually making the move to the main roster. That being said, a lower-paying WWE deal than her TNA salary isn’t accurate.

Fightful further added that Jordynne Grace was in a financially stable position even before she received a deal with the WWE, as she had already become a millionaire before joining the company. While the former champion may have had to leave some external earnings in return for joining the WWE, it can’t be touted as a step back, financially, wiping out the entire idea of a pay cut from her TNA days.

Being a multi-time former TNA Knockouts Champion who carried the load for the TNA/Impact wrestling promotion in the past several years, Jordynne Grace quickly entered the title picture on NXT. In her first-ever PLE title match as WWE Superstar, she faced Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and Jaida Parker in a Fatal-4-Way match for the NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver during Wrestlemania 41 weekend.