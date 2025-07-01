During the April 4 episode of WWE SmackDown, the rivalry between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair got fired up with the duo going off-script on live television. During a promo segment on WWE’s weekly TV show, the two traded some unscripted barbs ahead of their WWE Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

While many blamed Charlotte for going off-script, the real heat was drawn by Tiffany Stratton as she brought up her adversary’s divorces on three occasions. This led to Charlotte firing back with a savage claim that Ludwig Kaiser, the real-life boyfriend of her rival, was sliding into her DMs.

Tiffany Stratton had self-awareness while talking about Charlotte Flair

That segment caught the attention of the fans, heating up the originally dull Wrestlemania 41 feud. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has his views on the segment. On his 83 Weeks podcast, the veteran wrestling booker told Conrad Thompson that Tiffany Stratton didn’t need any punishment for wrongdoing on TV, as her on-air fumble was punishment enough.

“She punished herself. She dropped the ball. That’s as much of a lesson, assuming she has any degree of self-awareness, which I’m sure she does or she wouldn’t be in the position she’s in,” Bischoff said about Tiffany Stratton. “But she’s gonna look back at this and it’s gonna haunt her because it scked and it didn’t work, and she’ll learn from it.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

WWE reportedly wasn’t happy with the off-script segment, and they did reserve a follow-up scripted beatdown for Tiffany Stratton, however. On the April 11 episode of SmackDown, she did pick up a win over NXT standout Roxanne Perez, but her night ended in a way that she wouldn’t expect. Charlotte Flair ambushed her both in the parking lot and again after the match, sending a message ahead of their WrestleMania bout.

It was also reported that WWE filmed the attack angle featuring Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair as a follow-up from their off-script segment. Sources thereafter informed Fightful Select that WWE officials were “happy with how Tiffany and Charlotte responded and worked together after the uncomfortable elements.” The segment also reportedly did not affect their ‘Mania match.