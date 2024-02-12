WWE’s Trish Stratus Acknowledges Taylor Swift For Her Iconic Pose

Trish Stratus is a WWE Legend who is often helmed to be the greatest of all time when it comes to women’s professional wrestling. Last year, she came back for one more full-time stint in the company and there’re still chances that she will be seen in more in-ring outings in the future.

Meanwhile, Trish Stratus is dragging a mainstream name on social media to garner some attention. Before the Super Bowl extravaganza, an NFL match between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers recently took place where the music sensation Taylor Swift was spotted in the crowd enjoying the high-stakes match.

Eventually, Taylor caught the attention of the WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus as she struck a pose similar to the latter’s iconic WWE pose while entering the ramp and after entering the ring. The former 7-time WWE Women’s champion took to her X to post a frame-by-frame picture of herself and Swift striking a pose in a comparison mode.

Trish Stratus revolutionized the WWE women’s division

Coming off the modeling industry, Trish Stratus was the first female figure who spread the wrestling vibes in the women’s locker room. Being at the forefront of the WWE Women’s division from 1999 to 2006 in WWE, she’s not only a seven-time women’s world champion but also a one-time hardcore world champion, a first-time Raw main-eventer, and a bonafide WWE Hall of Famer.

Despite her original retirement match coming in 2006, Trish Stratus featured in numerous one-off competitions in the past before the eventual full-time comeback, last year. Being at her physically best position, she still keeps the possibilities open for another future return. Speaking to a Q&A Panel at ‘For the Love of Wrestling’ in the United Kingdom, she had the following to say,

“Do I want to be GM? I would gladly accept that role. I always think — like I said, to go back, it has to be something challenging, something different, something different for you guys”, “You know, you just don’t wanna see me being a babyface, kicking butt, winning championships, boring, right guys?”