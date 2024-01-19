WWE’s Kayla Braxton Release Excerpts From Autobiography Amid “R*pe Baby” Controversy

For some time now, Kayla Braxton has been the face of WWE broadcasting after filling in for her predecessor, Renee Young, now going by the name of Renee Paquette in All Elite Wrestling. The mainstay name for WWE’s The Bump on YouTube managed to do just fine with her day-to-day duties on weekly WWE programming as well as on the PPV events while hosting some Hall of Famers on the kick-off panel.

Apart from managing her TV duties with the WWE, Kayla Braxton often roams around the internet for her activities on social media. Most recently, it happened for an unprecedented reason after a hater recently addressed her as “r*pe baby.”

Kayla Braxton Wasn’t Interested In Getting Employed By The WWE

After this comment was blasted on Twitter, Kayla Braxton herself tweeted out claiming that this person wanted attention, and so she gave it to them. The deleted tweet claimed the following,

“@legit_tcw wants attention. I know a lot of you are great little detectives. Find out who this person is, where they work, etc – because anyone who feels brave enough to post this about someone deserves to be treated as the worthless scum they are. Let’s get to work, friends.”

Not sure how someone can be so miserable to go on a public platform and say these things, but I feel so sad for this person. Never heard of him, but he’s probably so empty. He clearly wanted to hurt me, but all he’s got is my sympathy. Man. Sad. https://t.co/sXqjxq2JWe — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) January 16, 2024

Kayla Braxton hopes to publish her autobiography at some point

This hiccup also didn’t stop Miss Kayla Braxton from sharing info regarding her upcoming autobiography. An excerpt from the upcoming piece was shared and it was stated that she hopes to bring out the full story in public, someday where people will get to know her to the fullest.

“My mother didn’t always walk the straight and narrow. I like to joke about how I’ve been to jail, but what I mean is, my mother was pregnant with me while one of her stints behind bars. She gave birth to me and handed me off to a friend until she could take care of me again. Again – what did I have to smile about?” a portion of the released lines stated.

Short excerpt from the book I hope to release some day – this story has been previously released, but based on the nasty comments about my conception, I figured it was a good time to share this again with those of you who haven’t seen it. Love you guys ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KbAJFdgBP7 — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) January 18, 2024

While speaking with People in 2022, Kayla Braxton confirmed that she is a product of rape. While this is something that’s not to be joked around, the podcaster went below the belt taking advantage of someone who was trying to come out clean with her life.

To prohibit the negativities going around her, Kayla Braxton has already grown around a thick skin and she has never stepped back from hitting back the haters as many ways as possible. She was also seen on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump where Randy Orton and Carlito were the special guests on the YouTube show.