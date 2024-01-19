sportzwiki logo
  • “I Have A Husband Who Thinks I Am Beautiful,” AEW’s Deonna Purrazzo Fires Back At Body Shaming

“I Have A Husband Who Thinks I Am Beautiful,” AEW’s Deonna Purrazzo Fires Back At Body Shaming

Arindam Pal

Jan 19, 2024 at 2:00 PM

“I Have A Husband Who Thinks I Am Beautiful,” AEW’s Deonna Purrazzo Fires Back At Body Shaming

AEW President promised some big signings in early 2024 and Deonna Purrazzo’s appeared to be the front-runner in that list. She made her debut on the very first episode of AEW Dynamite which was quickly followed up by her in-ring debut on Collision. Despite her success and the fact that she will achieve more in AEW, she continues to get body-shamed heavily on social media, a backlash that she faced in the past.

Now, Deonna Purrazzo decided to take a stand for herself by sending a bold message to those who had strong opinions about her physique. Following her debut match against Red Velvet, AEW’s official Instagram account took action by restricting comments on a post after instances of body-shaming directed at the newest member of the locker room.

AEW’s Deonna Purrazzo Never Showed Patience To Be Signed With WWE

Deonna Purrazzo commented on how to keep herself away from the body shames

As a consequence, Deonna Purrazzo took to Twitter and decided to hit back at all of her body-shamers. She pointed out all of her achievements as a 5-time World Champion, her stints with major wrestling companies, and her academic pursuits, including a bachelor’s degree and a future Master’s program.

Deonna Purrazzo also mentioned how much support from her husband she gets to keep these body-shamers opinions in life,

“I had a cry then I realized my worth is NOT determined by 1) my body 2) others perception of me.I am a 5x World Champion. I have worked with nearly every major company in the world. I am one of the greatest wrestlers in the world.

Furthermore, I just earned my bachelors degree. I am looking to start a Master’s program. AND, MOST IMPORTANTLY, I have a husband who thinks I am beautiful whether I’m a size S or M. (I’ve never ever been a size S.)”

https://twitter.com/DeonnaPurrazzo/status/1746995573603852500

On the January 13 episode of Collision, Deonna Purrazzo competed on TV for the first time as an All-Elite star and also picked up the win against Red Velvet. After suddenly getting attacked by her opponent in the corner, she hit back with a pump kick. After hitting a side Russian leg sweep, she finally locked in the Fujiwara armbar as Velvet tapped out.

Since making her debut in AEW, Deonna Purrazzo is gunning for the AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and the two are expected to lock horns in a top match, shortly.

