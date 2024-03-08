Kelly Kelly Expresses Desire To Be Part Of WWE 2K24 Video Game

Those who have been fond of the Divas Era in WWE often consider Kelly Kelly to be one of the hottest sensations around the locker room if not the hottest. Those smoky eyes and the killer body attracted a lot of male superstars, backstage as she is one of those Divas who have dated several of her colleagues during her heyday. Plus, the itsy-bitsy attire of WWE’s Barbie Doll used to be a talking point for the fans.

It’s been a long time since we have seen Kelly Kelly in a WWE ring and there’s literally no chance that she will be back for one more run given how much she’s involved in her personal life to the fullest. Marrying businessman Joe B. Coba in 2021, the couple is bringing up a set of twins. The duties have also affected her status on Instagram.

However, after spending a long time in the WWE, Kelly Kelly does have her fanbase but that wasn’t enough to include her in the display in WWE 2K24. Not everybody can be featured in the upcoming video game. But on an interesting note, her name was trending on social media as fans rallied for her to be included. Responding to that pledge, the former WWE star herself said that she wishes she could be a part of WWE 2K24.

Wish I was too 😣 https://t.co/qnUZ7TAn4N — Barbie Blank (@TheBarbieBlank) February 27, 2024

WWE 2K24 will be the latest game in the 2K series of games that started with the release of WWE 2K14 a decade ago. The Standard Edition of WWE 2K24 is slated to release, tonight while the Deluxe and 40 Years of WrestleMania Editions have already been released three days earlier on March 5. Earlier this week, fans caught their first glimpse of gameplay footage from WWE 2K24.

Kelly Kelly was part of six video games in WWE career

As for Kelly Kelly, she appeared in six video games during her run with WWE with her in-game debut being SmackDown Vs. Raw 2008. From there, she appeared in SVR 2009, 2010, and 2011. After the game series was revamped, she appeared in WWE ’12 and WWE ’13. A videogame store sold an exclusive cover of WWE ’12 featuring Kelly Kelly on the cover in Mexico.

Back in the Ruthless Aggression Era of the WWE, Kelly Kelly debuted on ECW TV via Extreme Exposé segments with Layla and Brooke Adams. From late 2007, she began participating in wrestling matches, and unsuccessfully challenged for both the WWE Divas Championship and the WWE Women’s Championships.