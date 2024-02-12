“I Was Obsessed With That Show In High School,” WWE Bombshell On Total Divas

After disbanding herself with Mace and Monsoor, Maxxine Dupri started aligning herself with Alpha Academy to uplift her wrestling skills. It was her inclusion into the group that gave a totally refreshing angle and turned the faction into a babyface. While The American Alpha – Otis and Chad Gable have played a big influence in converting her into a regular performer on Raw, there’s one particular show that dragged her into the wrestling circuit.

Not too long ago, Maxxine Dupri used to be a fan of the wrestling industry, especially after watching Total Divas reality TV series on the E Network. During an interview with Lightweights Podcast, she revealed that the once regular mainstream WWE show captured her attention with the star figures showcasing their athleticism which forced her to become a fan of wrestling,

“[They] used to have a show called ‘Total Divas’ that played on E!, and I was obsessed with that show in high school. I was like, ‘These girls are so cool, they’re so athletic, they have the coolest style.’ I just thought it was so, so interesting.”

After high school, Dupri became a competitive dancer and performed as a cheerleader in both the NFL and the NBA. However, after reaching heights such as cheering at the Super Bowl, Dupri decided she needed a career change. While spending time with her grandfather, a lifelong WWE fan, Dupri joked about applying for the company, but that joke quickly turned into a reality.

“So I applied online,” Dupri continued. “I didn’t hear anything, and then I ended up emailing my modeling agency, and I was like, ‘[This is] so random, but I have this really weird life goal to be in WWE.’ … Two weeks later, I got invited to the SummerSlam tryout in Las Vegas.”

Maxxine Dupri jumped ship to wrestling from cheerleading

Over the past few years, WWE has begun holding tryouts around major PLEs in different locations. As such, WWE SummerSlam 2021 took place in Las Vegas, and Maxxine Dupri was one of the signings from that tryout alongside Nikkita Lyons, Tatum Paxley, Jakara Jackson, Edris Enofe, and more.