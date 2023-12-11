Ex WWE Diva Deonna Purrazzo Reveals The “Most Perfect Wrestling Match” Of Her Career

Deonna Purrazzo is one of those many professional wrestling talents who was wasted by the previous creative regime of the WWE. Led by Vince McMahon, the earlier management has often been blamed for playing favoritisms to only her favorites such as Charlotte Flair while bright young talents were always neglected.

Toni Storm, Chelsea Green, Britt Baker, and Deonna Purrazzo are the names who were touted to be future bright stars who just didn’t receive the needed opportunities to unravel their wings. Soon after the latter’s WWE release in 2020, she was rightfully inserted at the very top of the Impact Knockouts Division to take things over and she also got to kick-start the stint with a banger.

Ex WWE Star Deonna Purrazzo Soon Entering Free Agency Status

In a new interview with McGuire On Wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo revisited her journey in Impact Wrestling promotion that began in the summer of 2020. At the Slammiversary event of that year, she outlasted then-champion Jordynne Grace to win her first Knockouts Championship in Impact to make a statement upon her arrival in a new promotion.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Jordynne Grace to win her maiden Knockouts Title

“The match was amazing. To me, it was like the most perfect professional wrestling match I’ve ever had and ever will have,” Deonna Purrazzo chose that win against Grace to be her best-ever moment in her career. “It’s personal for me because prior to coming to Impact, I was just in a really weird space.”

The Virtuosa did have some far bigger achievements since winning that belt like becoming dual champions by capturing the ROH Women’s Title or the AAA Reina de Reinas Title in the past. But that first Knockouts Title win is something admittedly special to her since she was facing troubles with her existence following the WWE release.

Eventually, Impact Wrestling helped Deonna Purrazzo to get out of that critical situation that once almost forced her to quit wrestling. The arrival at the rival brand helped her to figure herself out and learn about who she was outside of wrestling.

Since entering the Knockouts division in 2020, Deonna Purrazzo has become the mainstay in the wrestling business. At one point, she was the reigning IMPACT Knockouts champion for 343 days in her career and the franchise figure of the brand. However, with Triple H in charge of WWE’s creative things, she is open to making a return to the WWE if the company can ever come up with the right offer for her.