Being lifelong devotee of the WWE, Kelly Kelly remains on good terms with the company irrespective of the status of Vince McMahon. Despite her former boss being long gone from the company, she intends to make more comebacks to the WWE and someday she also hopes to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer, for good.

Starting in the ECW with an exhibitionist character having zero knowledge of professional wrestling, many barely believed her to be excelling inside the squared circle. Proving everyone wrong, she did improvise her in-ring stint en route to becoming arguably the most popular Divas Champion of her era before announcing retirement at the tender age of just 25.

While speaking on Byron Scott’s Fast Break, Kelly Kelly recently revisited her career in the WWE, which lasted for around seven years. She revealed a particular story from a match where she got stiffed by an unnamed talent to get furious. While the identity of the wrestler was never disclosed, she admittedly made a big deal out of the situation by yelling at her backstage.

Kelly Kelly confronted unnamed wrestler backstage after getting hit on head

Recalling that incident, Kelly Kelly stated that the mishap took place during a tag team match where she was already taking a beating. When her opponent finally tagged in, this particular talent hit her hard on the head with a punch, making direct eye contact when she wasn’t legal in the match. Per the ex-Divas champion’s belief, that move was intentional.

“So she tagged in. I was on the ground. I just remember she punched me so hard in the head. She did it on purpose because she looked me right in my eye,” Kelly Kelly remembered confronting that talent, backstage in front of the producers.

“We get to the back, I was so pissed. I came through the curtain and I was like, ‘You did it on purpose!’ and the producers were there and they were like, ‘Oh wow.’ I’m yelling, I’m screaming, I’m so mad, and she was like, ‘No, I would never’ and I’m like, ‘You f******* b****.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

“Hopefully, I Get In The Hall Of Fame,” Kelly Kelly On Her Dream WWE Moment

Kelly Kelly further mentioned that she instantly denied to work with that talent ever again in the WWE and fortunately, enough, she didn’t recall working with her for a second time. This might have been a one-off unpleasant experience that model-turned-wrestler faced in the WWE as she still holds the pledge to make more comebacks to the company.

Starting in the company at the age of 19, Kelly Kelly left only at 25 in 2012, and the interesting fact about her career was that she had turned into a heel her entire career. This genuinely shows how much of an organic babyface figure she’s been and that sentiment still gets reflected from huge cheers from audience when she walks out for one-off Rumble appearances.