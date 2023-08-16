We haven’t seen Lacey Evans in a match since her loss to Zelina Vega on the July 7th episode of WWE Smackdown. During that time span, she got some heat from Sgt. Slaughter for using his gimmick who even said that WWE couldn’t pay him enough to work with her. Now it appears that the two could get along well since WWE is out of the equation if the social media activities are any indications.

As reported yesterday, Lacey Evans already had updated her social media handles to “Limitless Macey” since Macey Estrella is her real name. She also dropped posts on Twitter that led many to believe she was waiting for her contract to end. Then she also dropped another big clue about leaving the WWE.

Lacey Evans made an interesting post on Instagram

Lacey Evans posted on Instagram to make it very clear that she was under contract with the WWE till last midnight after which her WWE contract had come to an end. Moving forward, she will simply be known by her real name only,

“When the clock strikes 12, you will address me as Macey Estrella from here on out…….oh, and this jacket is up for grabs. Be on the lookout.”

Lacey Evans addressing herself as a former WWE Superstar

Ringside News already reported that WWE wasn’t pitching any creative ideas for Lacey Evans after she ended up having a rift with Sgt. Slaughter for using his finisher and gimmick. Eventually, that led to her WWE departure as her updated Instagram profile suggests her to be the “former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans.” This essentially confirms that she’s not with the company anymore. This should disappoint the fanbase of the Smackdown superstar.

WWE often makes official announcements regarding superstars’ releases, but only time will tell what happens in this situation. As of now, Lacey Evans could be a free agent who is on the hunt of joining a different promotion to prove her potential as WWE could never use this bright lady in the right direction.

Lacey Evans came to the main roster through WWE NXT but she never won a championship. At the latest, she returned to WWE programming following the birth of her second daughter in 2022. Dropping her “Sassy Southern Belle” gimmick, WWE wanted to give her character a boost with The Mariner gimmick which also failed terribly paving the way for the departure.