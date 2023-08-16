It was not a pleasing moment for the WWE Universe to not have Becky Lynch on the card of Summerslam 2023. She is one of the biggest names available in the WWE locker room but under a difficult circumstance, the WWE creative team took the bold decision to scrap her match with Trish Stratus off the biggest event of the summer.

Since then, Becky Lynch has grown her love for lemons! Missing out on Summerslam was like life handing her lemons on what should have been a busy weekend for the top WWE Superstar. Shortly after, she put up a picture of making lemonades during the Summerslam weekend with all the lemons that she was handed.

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Vs. Trish Stratus Steel Cage Match Announced

Becky Lynch started using lemons for missing Summerslam

The following week on Raw, Becky Lynch was present at ringside to watch a matchup between Trish’s ally Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler and she had a mug full of lemonade while enjoying the show. Then this week on Raw, THE MAN opted to debut a new t-shirt with a big lemon on it. IWC noticed it and this might have led the WWE to add new merchandise for the popular superstar on WWEShop.com.

BECKY LYNCH GOT A LEMON SHIRT ON LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO IYKYK#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/aHihRoBdgr — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) August 15, 2023

Becky Lynch still unhappy about missing Summerslam 2023

As noted above, Becky Lynch was scheduled to compete against Trish Stratus at Summerslam as time progressed, she learned that the match had been postponed and would instead take place on the August 14, 2023, episode of Raw. It was later reported that time constraints led to the match being nixed from the Premium Live Event.

Triple H would later go into detail on how they wanted to let the two ladies have the spotlight in the post-SummerSlam Raw shows which wouldn’t be the case at the PLE. While this does make sense but going by Becky Lynch’s growing love for lemons, it’s certain that she had not taken that decision, lightly and didn’t let it go, that easily.

As seen on the August 14 episode of WWE Raw, Becky Lynch did battle Trish Stratus as one of the headliners of WWE Raw, and the two tore each other apart. The intensity was too high and the match eventually received a double count out. Now the match has been rescheduled under Steel Cage stipulation.