Lacey Evans Drops Interesting News For Post-WWE Career With Irresistible Photo

When Lacey Evans debuted on the main roster back in early 2019, she was treated as one of the undeniable star powers. Being a fearless spirit proved to be not that fruitful for her as she was demoted in the food chain of the women’s roster. Her booking in the past few years has largely disappointed fans before she was ultimately released from the WWE contract.

Moving on, Lacey Evans opened up about heading back to wrestling which is something that she is not keen on looking forward to. In her home state, the former Mariner is happy to serve the community and thus teased more exciting impending news with a new black leather photo drop.

Lacey Evans releasing content on social media and behind paywall

The former WWE Superstar took to Twitter and uploaded a photo of herself wearing a black leather outfit. As expected, she was showing off in a big way in the drop to tease more exclusive content behind her paywall.

For those who don’t know, Lacey Evans is currently going under her current name of Macey Estrella, and showing the world the new side of hers. The former Lady of WWE has opened her NSFW paywall, and she’s earning quite the money. Fans of the LimitlessMacey account will have to pay $10 a month to receive some exclusive content while $71 will be needed for a year.

Lacey Evans didn’t have a smooth time working in the WWE

Due to receiving some heat from Sgt. Slaughter for stealing his gimmick, Lacey Evans came to the news during the post-Wrestlemania 39 season which could’ve been a pick-up point in her career but WWE never had serious plans for her which led to the departure. Away from the company that gave her the initial fame, she is happy working independently at present.

Her time with the WWE was never that smooth as revealed by Lacey Evans while speaking on the Power Alphas podcast with Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli. In the following comments, she disclosed getting into backstage fights in the WWE,

”Not that I gave a s*** to begin with, how I lasted seven years in WWE, this same mouth is the same one backstage. I can’t tell you how many damn fights I almost got into. I verbally told them, every time, ‘I’ll work at McDonald’s before I ever sit back and have anybody talk to me the way you talk to me because you feel I owe you something.’ The only thing I owe is working my ass off to have a good match.”