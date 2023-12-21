Charlotte Flair Signs Historic Lucrative Deal To Stay With The WWE

Charlotte Flair has become the standard bearer of the WWE Women’s Division over the past few years and the company won’t back down from retaining her under their banner at any cost. The Flair clan member was once thought to be a possible acquisition for the AEW especially after her husband Andrade El Idolo became a regular star on Dynamite but that time is in the rearview.

In recent times, WWE has always wanted to lock Charlotte Flair down in a new contract and that is exactly what happened. It’s to be noted that the multi-time champion is currently on a hiatus from WWE programming which could last for the next nine months if the recent reports are any indications. But that didn’t stop the WWE from ensuring that she stayed with the WWE at any cost.

Sean Sapp noted behind Fightful’s paywall that Charlotte Flair recently agreed to a contract extension with WWE, securing her presence within the company for an extended period. The news came just after Madusa mentioned it on her podcast. A delay was also noted in spreading the information across the company,

“Fightful has learned that Charlotte Flair agreed to a contract extension with WWE recently that will keep her with WWE for several more years. Madusa had said on her podcast recently that she’d heard this as well, and it took quite a while for people within the company to hear the same.”

Charlotte Flair is one of the WWE’s post-TKO merger signees

This contract extension appears to be one of the newest post-TKO merger deals of the WWE just after the reports came that Dominik and Rey Mysterio also signed new deals to stay under the WWE banner. But Charlotte Flair’s deal is said to be a unique one since it’s one of the most lucrative deals offered to a woman in WWE’s history. The inclusion of a travel bus is reportedly there in the agreement.

As noted above, Charlotte Flair has been sidelined with an injury that is likely to keep her away from attending some major WWE premium live events scheduled for next year. The multi-time WWE Women’s Champion picked up the injury during her match against Asuka on the December 8 episode of SmackDown after falling off the top rope.