Lacey Evans Has No Regret Having A Baby Ahead Of WWE Wrestlemania 37 Match

Lacey Evans just didn’t click in the WWE for many reasons and one of those used to be a lack of creative plans in the company. There was a period in early 2021 when Vince McMahon and Co. did think of a push on her but it was ultimately dropped thanks to the superstar announcing pregnancy.

In early 2021, Lacey Evans began an on-screen romance with Ric Flair, who turned on his daughter Charlotte Flair in the process. This program was supposed to build a Women’s Championship match between the two at Wrestlemania 37. A month later, she would announce on TV that she was pregnant. Despite initial beliefs that this was an angle where Ric Flair would be revealed as the father, it was later confirmed that she was actually having a baby with her husband.

Kelly Kelly Expresses Desire To Be Part Of WWE 2K24 Video Game

This pregnancy would allow Lacey Evans to become a mom of a baby girl for the second time in her life. Speaking on the Insight podcast hosted by Chris Vin Vliet, she made it clear that parenthood was always a priority for her from a young age. She was against the idea of spending all the time in her WWE career and hence having the second baby was exactly what she wanted,

“When I was in WWE… [I thought] Man, I’m really giving my husband the s****y end of the stick here. He loves me and he supports me to the fullest but where are all of our babies at? Where is the sound of feet on our hardwood floors and the smell of bacon in the morning? Instead, we’re on a plane at 3:30 in the morning heading out to, I just thought, man.”

Lacey Evans has no regrets about having a second baby

Now, many fans believed that taking a break from WWE programming just before Wrestlemania where she was supposed to compete in the biggest match of her career was a bad decision. In response to that question by the host, Lacey Evans expressed absolutely having no regrets for announcing a second baby,

“A lot of people say I ruined my career and this and that. But this morning I woke up and saw that little s**t looking at me with a big smile on her face and my husband waking up. You can’t tell me I ruined anything. I got exactly what I wanted.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

Lacey Evans’ WWE career started in WWE NXT in October 2016, and in her seven-year stint with the company, she didn’t win any championships. The biggest match of her WWE career occurred at Extreme Rules 2019 where she teamed up with Baron Corbin to take on against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in the main event.