It’s been a long time since veteran WWE women’s superstar Layla featured in some in-ring action in the company. While some might consider them to be permanently retired after not being seen in the pro-wrestling circuit for more than a decade, she still possessed a will to perform in a women’s Royal Rumble match, sounding fully opposite to her previous perspective for a return.

Without a doubt, Layla is a staple from the bygone era, the Divas era of the WWE. After the pioneers like Trish Stratus or Lita headed into retirement, it was the likes of her, Michelle McCool, or Beth Phoenix carried the load during that downtime. Many of the modern WWE wrestlers idolizes the WWE Divas era, and henceforth, there are some calls for her to make a return.

Layla showered praise on the current WWE women’s locker room

Addressing those speculations, Layla recently appeared in an interview with Wrestlezona, and gave a positive nod about making a WWE return. Upon getting asked which modern-day WWE Superstars she would like to face, she named Chelsea Green, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair, only if she were younger.

“I would have to say Chelsea Green, because of her character-wise stuff like that. Also, I would love to work Liv Morgan. I think she works great with everybody else. I mean, all the girls are phenomenal. If I was younger, I would love to face Bianca Belair, too. But yeah, all the all the girls are amazing. They would kick my butt,” Layla stated. (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Time will tell if WWE would consider Layla to be back for one more in-ring stint. When they previously tried to do so she turned down the opportunity but the current situation is different under the Triple h-era. Besides, Chelsea Green had also recently expressed the desire to face Layla for the WWE United States Women’s Championship.

Layla, a multi-time WWE Divas & Women’s Championship winner, was called back into the fray for the 2021 women’s Royal Rumble match. But, she was firm about not working in such matches, feeling her time in the ring was over. In the present state, she wants to work at least in one Rumble match, before getting too old.