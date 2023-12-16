Liv Morgan Arrested For Possessing Drug Amid 2023 WWE Injury Hiatus

Being one of the most popular WWE Superstars in the current women’s locker room, the fans are eagerly waiting to see Liv Morgan back on board. Reports have yet to deliver any positive news about her comeback on TV. Meanwhile, it seems that the return process could be postponed, again as she does have to take care of a legal procedure.

According to publicly available arrest records, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was taken into custody in Sumter County, Florida, following a traffic stop. She faced charges of possession of marijuana (not exceeding 20 grams) and potential possession of synthetic cannabinoids at 6:30 PM as recorded last evening.

The mugshot of Liv Morgan was released and it was also informed that the arrest was made after a sheriff’s deputy observed the yellow jeep she was driving crossing the delineation lines of a County Road. The 2022 Money in the Bank winner did not spend a lot of time behind bars at all as she bonded out, almost instantly.

WWE star Liv Morgan was arrested yesterday in Sumter County, Florida after a traffic stop. Morgan was arrested for possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) and posession of drugs, possibly synthetic cannabinoid. Morgan has already bonded out. — PWInsider pic.twitter.com/AuNl5tcxeg — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) December 16, 2023

While approached by a Sumter County Deputy, Liv Morgan’s vehicle emitted “the odor of marijuana.” Then the authorities discovered a “small plastic bag containing marijuana” and a vape pen containing “an oil-like substance.” Subsequent testing confirmed that the substance was marijuana, as revealed in the arrest report.

Liv Morgan to possibly suffer consequences following arrest

WWE has its own abuse and testing policy which indicates that there could be big fallouts waiting for Liv Morgan after this arrest. Below is an excerpt of WWE’s policy,

“Any WWE Talent, who is arrested, convicted or who admits to a violation of law relating to use, possession, purchase, sale or distribution of drugs will be in material breach of his/her contract with WWE and subject to immediate dismissal.”

Liv Morgan has been out of action after getting injured during a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match against Damage CTRL on Smackdown. That was the first time that she injured her arm but she managed to return within a few weeks that hurried return might have reaggravated the same injury and it sent her back into another hiatus which is continuing.

