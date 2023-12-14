WWE Royal Rumble 2024: New Favorite Emerged For Women’s Rumble Match

Royal Rumble 2024 is slated to go down in early January 2024 which will mark the 37th edition of the event that kicks off the Wrestlemania season. There will be two Royal Rumble matches from the men’s and women’s divisions to determine the two main eventers from the restive divisions. We already have two entrants for the men’s match while the women’s division match is yet to receive an official build.

That didn’t stop the betters from placing their predictions to get some dimes. Bet Online listed the current odds for the Women’s Royal Rumble 2024 match winner and it witnessed some big shifts. Bayley was the last unpredictable winner but she has since been removed from that position. Becky Lynch currently leads the fray, with Raquel Rodriguez and Jade Cargill following her up.

As revealed by the source, Becky Lynch is standing first with +250 odds to win Royal Rumble 2024, followed by Raquel Rodriguez at +300 and Jade Cargill at +400. Bayley has been pushed back into the fourth spot with +500 odds, while Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair share the same +800 odds. Asuka, Nia Jax, and Rhea Ripley are also on the run with +1000 odds each.

Unprecedented winners revealed for Royal Rumble 2024

The Royal Rumble 2024 odds list also has IYO SKY in the run at +1600 while Mercedes Mone/Sasha Banks share +2000 odds. Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler are listed at +2500 followed by Zoey Stark with +4000 odds. Piper Niven, Ronda Rousey, Roxanne Perez, Shotzi, and Trish Stratus share similar +5000 odds.

The unlikely list of winners is also on the odds-on list as Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green stands at +6600, Dakota Kai at +8000, and Alba Fyre at +10000. Blair Davenport, Candice LeRae, Carmella, Indi Hartwell, Isla Dawn, Mia Yim, Natalya, Tegan Nox, Xia Li, Zelina Vega, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Maryse, Lita, Tamina, Nikki Cross, and Michelle McCool share +10000 odds.

Given these names, WWE certainly has a lot of options to exercise from before finally choosing the winner. But first, they’ll have to fill up the 30-woman fray that will compete at Royal Rumble 2024, a Premium Live Event that is scheduled to go down on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.