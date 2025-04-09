For the significant part of 2024, Liv Morgan was involved in a bitter feud with Rhea Ripley which turned out to be the most fruitful phase of her career. Defeating Judgment Day’s Eradicator for the WWE Women’s World Championship was the turning point of her WWE tenure as she got to solidify herself on the top tier after years of turmoil in the mid-card scenario.

For the initial part of the rivalry, Dominik Mysterio fell into a tug of war between the two ladies before ultimately siding with Liv Morgan to form a lovey-dovey couple on WWE TV. The pairing also brought out the vicious side of his ladylove given he’s mastered the mean tactics, over the past few years due to his feud with his father, Rey Mysterio.

Liv Morgan – Dominik had a viral kissing moment at 2024 Summerslam

The pairing officially began on the night of Summerslam 2024 where Liv Morgan defeated Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship with Dominik Mysterio’s help. By the end of the match, the two also shared a viral kissing moment that led Ripley to break into tears, momentarily. Remembering that moment, the current Women’s Tag Team Champion said that Ripley isn’t a pretty crier, at all.

“He showed the ultimate act of love and chose me, and embarrassed Rhea in front of a million people. She was crying. She’s so ugly. She is not a prettier crier. When I cry, which is not a lot, I cry and am so pretty,” Liv Morgan stated on Untriggered with AminJaz. (quotes courtesy Fightful)

With Dominik by her side, Liv Morgan had a commendable run as the WWE women’s world champion that last from May 2024 to January 2025 where Rhea Ripley regained the title from her on the WWE Raw Netflix premiere episode. Soon after dropping that title, the former champion did impress the WWE officials with her work ethic leading her to another title reign.

Heading into Elimination Chamber 2025 in March, in one of the main events of Monday Night Raw, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez made history when they defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi to become the new, as well as the first-ever three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.