Popular WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio took the social media by storm, this afternoon by visiting India’s capital city, India. On a short notice, the two popular celebs who also play lovebirds on WWE television were captured in traditional Indian attires for a photoshoot to garner attention of the Indian pro-wrestling fans.

At first, many thought that Liv Morgan and Dom-Dom were captured in the city of Mumbai through AI technologies but they really were live-in-persons for promotional purposes. Draped in saree, the top female WWE star looked drop-dead gorgeous with Dom rocking the kurta attire. Multiple photos from a shoot in busy road of Mumbai were shared through Netflix India’s social media handles.

“She’s A Very Nice, Attractive Woman,” Veteran On Liv Morgan Getting Beaten Up On WWE TV

Liv Morgan & Dominic Mysterio Promoting WWE arrival on NETFLIX (INDIA) 📍Mumbai, INDIA BOLLYWOOD STYLE 😮‍💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/UkhLDhkkOp — Ceaser Wrestling (@CeaserWrestles) April 3, 2025

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in Mumbai, India, promoting WWE on Netflix. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/p5pYZuvR3w — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) April 3, 2025

Dominik Mysterio y Liv Morgan de tour en India promocionando la llegada de la WWE a Netflix en India. pic.twitter.com/N2DSBfpH7K — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) April 3, 2025

Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio promoting WWE on Netflix in India 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/a4ePYmtwr0 — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) April 3, 2025

As mentioned above, Liv Morgan along with Dom is currently in India for a short trip to promote Netflix’s tie-up with the WWE to broadcast content. Weekly Episodes of Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and also the WWE Premium Live Events are airing on Netflix in the India beginning from April 1 with the previous WWE deal with Sony Sports Network coming to an end.

Is CJ Perry WWE-Bound After Her Husband Miro FKA Rusev’s Re-Signing?

Liv Morgan has been impressive on the Road to Wrestlemania 41

On the flip side, Liv Morgan has been a true workhorse for the WWE as she’s here in India shortly after spending three straight weeks in the United Kingdom, away from her home country in the United States. Most recently, a fan brought her the mugshot of her arrest from December 2023 in London, England, only to be ousted from a meet-and-greet session.

Starting from last year’s Summerslam, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio have become an on-screen pair after Rhea Ripley was ousted from the Judgement Day faction, with Morgan taking over her position. Now the group functions with the duo, Finn Balor, Carlito, and Raquel Rodriguez.

On a February episode of Monday Night Raw, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez successfully challenged Bianca Belair and Naomi for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in the headliner segment. Thus, they emerged to be the new champions and the only teams to have captured the tag belts on three occasions. Speculations are that at Wrestlemania 41, the tag champs will defend the titles in a multi-person match.