WWE Universe in India is about to embrace a new era in watching their favorite superstars inside the ring with Netflix coming into the play. Months after the global OTT giant got the rights to air Monday Night Raw through the United States, the subcontinent will now be able to watch the action unfold on the platform.

Weekly Episodes of Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and also the WWE Premium Live Events will be airing on Netflix in the India beginning from April 1. WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced the news in a video that was originally posted this weekend.

The Game welcomed the Indian fans to the Netflix era with the following comments,

“Namaste, India. This is the King of Kings, the Game, Triple H. Are you ready? Starting on April 1, WWE has a brand-new home in India. This means Raw, SmackDown, NXT, every premium live event from the Royal Rumble to SummerSlam, and all of it leads to the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania. So, India, I’ll ask you one more time, are you ready? Because this is the beginning of the Netflix era.”

WWE – Netflix deal affected multiple international media rights

Before moving into Netflix, WWE programming had aired on the Sony Sports Network (formerly known as TEN Sports) in India since 2002. Sony took over the TEN Network and then renewed a deal with Sony which also caused two Superstar Spectacle events to be produced exclusively in India. The first one took place at the WWE ThunderDome facility in 2021 in the US while the second one took place in 2023 at the G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

In 2024, WWE entered a deal of $5 billion with Netflix which affected the company’s previous international deals including the one in India with Sony. With WWE moving to the global-OTT giant, AEW has landed a deal with Fox Sports Mexico, WWE’s former broadcaster in the country while TNA is partnering with Sportsnet.

WWE Raw started airing on Netflix in the US from January 6 but it continued to air on Sony Ten 1 Network in India. The previous updates from Business Standard already reported that WWE would move its media rights from Sony Pictures Networks India to Netflix India with broadcasting set to reflect on the Road to Wrestlemania 41.