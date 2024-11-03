There have been only three WWE Women’s World Champions in WWE history and Liv Morgan has every right to claim herself to be superior to her predecessor. This comes after her historic win at the latest bygone WWE premium live event in Saudi Arabia where she picked up a win over the top champion from the Smackdown brand to essentially become a dual champion.

In one of the co-main-events of Crown Jewel 2024 WWE PLE, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan from Raw defeated WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax from Smackdown to become the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion in the fourth match of the match card. She received the inaugural title belt that she later traded with a ring as the belt will be residing in Saudi for fan experience.

Following the win, WWE took to their Instagram and uploaded a video of Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez walking backstage. The winner gloated about the fact that she was the greatest Women’s World Champion after becoming the first-ever Crown Jewel Champion. Afterward, Raquel Rodriguez also told fans to take a photo of her and Dominik,

“The greatest Women’s World Champion, first-ever Crown Jewel Champion. Greatest to ever do it. Take a picture, this is gonna go in the history books. Hang it in the Louvre, b****”

Liv Morgan broke kayfabe to comment on her win at Crown Jewel

Then during the Crown Jewel 2024 PLE post-show, Liv Morgan opened up about what this victory meant to her in an interview with Michael Cole. Breaking her kayfabe in-ring heel characteristics, she cited the win as a culmination of her dreams and hard work,

“Ever since I started in WWE, all I really wanted was to give myself an opportunity to see how great I could become. This moment is not lost on me, I know this is so much bigger than me.”

Moving on in the conversation, Liv Morgan also pointed out the progress that the WWE female superstars have made during the Saudi Arabia shows. Coming off a no-slot on the card back in 2018, they now have the inaugural Crown Jewel Champion in the country which is significant.

“Every single time we come to Saudi Arabia, the progress is so much more and more,” Liv Morgan remembered the earlier milestone that led to the Crown Jewel Title match “whether it’s Nattie and Lacey Evans having the very first women’s wrestling match here, to Becky Lynch and Lita being the first women to be featured on a billboard here, to now Nia Jax and I making history, competing in the very first-ever Women’s Crown Jewel Championship match.”

To conclude the conversation, Liv Morgan mentioned herself again to be the “greatest women’s world champion of all time” as well as the “very first-ever Women’s Crown Jewel Champion” which should create her own legacy in the WWE.

Vanquishing the Smackdown women’s championship, WWE introduced the women’s world title, last year with Rhea Ripley getting the honor due to her ongoing reign. After she vacated the title, Becky Lynch captured the title, briefly for three weeks before Liv Morgan defeated her in Saudi Arabia, last May to pick up the title.