The bombshell women’s professional wrestler Mandy Rose has been hitched for life after tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend cum fiancé. The former WWE Superstar having the real name, Amanda Saccomanno got married last night to fellow ex-WWE wrestler Tino Sabbatelli aka Sabatino “Sabby” Piscitelli in a ceremony on Saturday, November 2, at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

The ceremony covered by People Magazine had 215 guests in attendance with a few notable figures, including Ray Lewis, Rashad Evans, and wrestling personalities like Sonya Deville, CJ Perry (Lana), and others.

In her statement given to People, Mandy Rose told the outlet that she had always dreamed of her wedding day, creating Pinterest boards and vision boards over the years. It was tough for her to be together with Tino over the years as they had to deal with a lot of ups and downs. But ultimately, they were destined to walk through the aisle, and things happened for a reason.

“Sabby and I have been through a lot together, and many of our family and friends over at WWE know firsthand how we had a lot of trials and tribulations,” Mandy Rose stated. “But God knew that we belonged together, so in the end it was destined, and I know it sounds cliché but ‘everything happens for a reason.’”

Mandy Rose threw weekend festivities for her wedding

As reported, the couple offered a full weekend of festivities to the guests, starting with a welcome dinner on Friday night, followed by a cocktail reception. On Saturday, their ceremony was officiated by Father John O’Sullivan. Mandy Rose wore a dress designed by Dream Couture, accessorized with a couture headpiece. She later changed into another Dream Couture gown gifted to her by Laura Rudovic of Laura’s Boutique & Bridal.

In honor of her late brother Richie, Mandy Rose also reserved a seat for him and set up a memorial table. She also surprised her father during their dance with a video of home memories. Instead of a bouquet toss, she handed her flowers to her mother. The couple are currently planning a honeymoon in the Maldives and they also expressed an interest in starting a family.