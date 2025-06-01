Liv Morgan was in attendance at the latest bygone Netflix Tudum 2025 event, which turned out to be quite a show as it included some great trailers and sneak peeks on what the global OTT platform has to offer in the coming months. Apart from the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champion, some other names from the WWE roster were also in attendance, including her nemesis, Rhea Ripley.

Given these two bitter rivals coming under one roof, WWE had a chance to steal the spotlight during Netflix Tudum. Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, The New Day, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio were all on hand for the show as they had a chance to get on the stage and talk about the upcoming WWE Unreal series. Plus, two of them also gave a sneak peek at what a WWE fight could look like.

Liv Morgan-Rhea Ripley promoted WWE: Unreal TV series on Netflix

During her time on stage, Liv Morgan made Rhea Ripley furious by reminding her how she stole Dirty Dominik from her. This led Ripley to get in her face, possibly urging for a fight on the stage, but CM Punk had to break them up and move on with the segment. Then they introduced the trailer for One Piece season two.

WWE’s Becky Lynch Reveals Experience On Filming Happy Gilmore 2 Movie On Netflix

The new behind-the-scenes docuseries WWE: Unreal will offer the fans the first real glimpse into how the company’s top storylines are built, backstage. The 40-second trailer was initially released on Monday, teasing the chaotic world behind WWE’s creative curtain. It will be a 10-part series to be airing on Netflix, this summer.

Given their regular presence on Monday Night Raw programming, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley will feature on this show and they were part of the promotions at Netflix Tudum. In more news, Ripley utilized Lady Gaga’s coffin for her entrance at the show. Shortly after WWE’s appearance at Tudum, Ripley posted a clip on Twitter showing herself emerging from the same coffin, labeled “Here Lies the Monster Queen” that Gaga used during her dramatic stage performance.

As for Liv Morgan, she’s coming off from a Hollywood project, and WWE is wasting no time to bring her back on board. After wrapping her role in the upcoming film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, the former Women’s World Champion returned from Japan and she was inserted back into TV storylines on WWE Raw, starting from the May 26 episode.