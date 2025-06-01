Becky Lynch has been gradually transitioning into a movie star in Hollywood, moving on from her WWE persona. She is officially part of the cast of Happy Gilmore 2, which is hitting Netflix, this summer, and she’s not holding back about how special the experience was during the filming.

The WWE superstar appears in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix sequel, which dropped on May 31 during Netflix Tudum 2025, and she then also opened up about working alongside Adam Sandler. Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Rick Ucchino, Becky Lynch reflected on her childhood memories of watching the original Happy Gilmore movie,

“I remember going to the video shop in Ireland and renting the first one and watching it with my brother and Dad. Nearly 30 years later I was on set for the second. That’s pretty surreal.”

Becky Lynch reveals her admiration for Adam Sandler

In the conversation, it was revealed that Becky Lynch was in a costume fitting for Star Trek when she received a call to get to know that she’d be a part of the upcoming movie. She further made it clear that she was a longtime Sandler fan, and being part of his project only deepened her respect for the legendary comedian.

“Loved Adam Sandler growing up. Still do. Actually, working with him made me love him even more. Watching how passionate, hilarious and dialed in he is at all times, and witnessing how he creates such a fun and warm working environment, he keeps everything loose but laser-focused at the same time,” Becky Lynch showcased her admiration toward Sandler.

During the Netflix Tudum event, last night Adam Sandler and the cast of Happy Gilmore 2 had a chance to take the stage as they dropped a new trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie, and AEW’s MJF was featured in it a couple of times. MJF plays Gordie, one of Happy Gilmore’s sons. There’s no update on Becky Lynch’s role in the project.

The cast will feature Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore, with Christopher McDonald, Dennis Dugan, Ben Stiller, and Bad Bunny. Becky Lynch’s involvement with this movie aligns with WWE’s partnership with Netflix for content streaming on a global scale, beginning with the platform airing WWE Raw, every Monday night. Even ex-WWE Diva Kelly Kelly auditioned for the Happy Gilmore 2 role but THE MAN snagged it.