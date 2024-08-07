Good times continue to roll for Liv Morgan in her WWE career and beyond. Arguably, she has enjoyed one of the highlight years in professional wrestling since making a comeback at this year’s Royal Rumble. The self-proclaimed revenge tour also reached success after she ended up winning the women’s world title, a few months ago. Now, it seems that she’s focused on venturing out to Hollywood, as well.

According to a report by Variety, Liv Morgan has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency for representation in all areas. The update noted that she will further continue to be represented by attorney Brad Small at Fox Rothschild. This is one of the biggest talent agencies in Hollywood, just behind WME (William Morris Endeavor), CAA (Creative Artists Agency), and UTA (United Talent Agency).

The agency also represents other top WWE Superstars like Damian Priest, Tiffany Stratton, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre. Liv Morgan appears to be the latest addition to the list of signings from the WWE roster. She had already acted in the independent film “The Kill Room,” where she starred alongside Maya Hawke, Samuel L. Jackson, and Uma Thurman. Besides, she has also appeared in TV shows such as “Chucky,” alongside reality series like “Total Divas,” “Miz and Mrs.,” and “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

Liv Morgan is a multi-time champion in the WWE

The announcement comes just days after Liv Morgan retained the WWE Women’s World Championship at SummerSlam on August 3 in a match against Rhea Ripley. During that match, Dominik Mysterio betrayed Ripley and aligned herself with the champion from a romantic angle. The duo will also function as part of the new Judgment Day as announced on this week’s Raw.

Liv Morgan, real name Gionna Daddio, originally joined WWE in 2014 as part of the company’s developmental territory NXT. She joined the main roster in 2017 as part of The Riott Squad, which consisted of Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan. After thriving for success in the company for a long time, the Money in the Bank win in 2022 was the breakout opportunity for her.

On that same night of the titular MITB PLE, Liv Morgan also defeated Ronda Rousey to win the Smackdown women’s title and become the first woman to have pinned Rousey in a singles contest. Afterward, she also went on to become a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez.