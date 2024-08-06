Just a week ago, things were much different between Liv Morgan and Dominik as the former was burning his photos after he professed his love for Rhea Ripley. Just days removed from that situation, they are the new lovebirds on Monday Night Raw after an infamous make-out session at Summerslam.

This was the first time that the two had a consensual kiss on WWE programming which earned huge cheers from the audience at the Cleveland Browns Stadium. This came just moments after Dominik helped Liv Morgan retain the WWE Women’s World Championship at SummerSlam 2024.

Discussing the happenings from what appeared to be an unforgettable edition of Summerslam, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray showered the booking aspect of the WWE with immense praise during a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast. After rating the match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley a nine out of 10, he moved on to discuss the kiss.

Liv Morgan – Dominik could have created a bigger impact inside the ring?

Bully noted how the strong crowd reaction itself signified how the audience was invested in that kiss and the credit should be given to Dominik for his heel antics. Furthermore, the hardcore legend wanted that kiss to have gone down inside the ring as it could have created a much better impact,

“You don’t have to watch, just listen. The sound will tell you everything you need to know. Not the actual kiss itself but where it happened on the ground. I think I would have much preferred it to happen in the ring… Maybe would have made it a tad bit bigger.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Like most of the wrestling fans at the moment, Ray is eager to see where this angle moves forward, next and he can only hope that Liv Morgan and Dominik will behave more viciously towards Ripley to get under her skin. It’s already been started as the duo is now part of Judgment Day by replacing Ripley and Damian Priest.

As seen on Raw, Priest defeated one-half of the World Tag Team Champion JD McDonagh via DQ after Balor attacked Priest. Liv Morgan and Dominik also joined the assault until Ripley came out to make the same. She almost caught Liv with a powerbomb through the announce table if not Dom would have rescued her from the scene.