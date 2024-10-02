Liv Morgan essentially rose to the occasion in her WWE career in 2024 and went on to touch the top of the food chain on the female roster. Given her success rate in the WWE, this year, she can certainly be touted as the most-achieved female wrestler on the roster, for the time being.

With her championship reign going strong with the Judgment Day stable by her side, she certainly hopes to extend that reign but to do that she also needs to survive Rhea Ripley, this weekend at the Bad Blood premium live event. The rivalry between these two has been ongoing for sometimes and the reigning champion has something harsh to offer about her adversary.

“We Called It The Sexy Pin,” WWE’s Rhea Ripley Discusses Unique In-Ring Style

Liv Morgan thinks Rhea Ripley still wants Dominik’s attention

Liv Morgan was a recent guest on Rosenberg Wrestling where she agreed that Bayley is the coolest WWE Superstar. The host Paul Rosenberg then diverted the conversation and wanted to know about “the biggest loser” in WWE. In return, the Judgment Day member dragged Rhea Ripley into the scene and she also touched down her probable current state.

“Who? Rhea [Ripley],” Liv Morgan answered. “The biggest, most pathetic, desperate, lonely, loser, who I think low-key still loves Dominik [Mysterio]. You know, I don’t think she’s still in love with him, but I think she’s highly, highly, highly, highly hurt and offended by Dominik, and I think she still wants his attention.”

Rosenberg reminded Liv Morgan that it was inappropriate of her to build a relationship with Mysterio while he was still in a relationship with Ripley. The champion showed no remorse for being a home-wrecker and she alluded to repeat her actions if given the opportunity. She further mentioned that Ripley could be stronger than her but she’s smarter,

“I know Rhea is bigger than me, I know that Rhea is stronger than me, but I know that I am smarter than her, so I’m gonna figure it out and I’m gonna get ‘Daddy Dom’ down from that shark cage as fast as I can.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

A rematch between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley was announced on Raw, a few weeks ago for the Women’s World Championship at Bad Blood after Dominik Mysterio betrayed Ripley and helped her adversary retain the women’s world title at SummerSlam. This time around, Dom will be locked inside a shark cage so that he can’t interfere in the match.