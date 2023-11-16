Logan Paul Officially Added To WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE

WWE is set for its next international outing in Australia earlier next year and Logan Paul has been announced to be a part of the festivities. WWE has recently confirmed that Elimination Chamber 2024 will be hosted from Down Under and the card will be loaded with some big-time names to sell out a stadium. Now, the reigning United States Champion who also happens to be a mainstream attraction will join the fray.

As fans gear up for Elimination Chamber in Perth Australia, Logan Paul is ready for the experience, at all. He sent out a post on X to let everyone know that he’s returning to Australia,

“Australia I’m coming back @WWE”

WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre Joins Judgment Day Before 2023 WarGames Match

The announcement comes as Logan Paul is beaming with confidence after his fresh win over Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel which secured his first title win since becoming a WWE superstar. The pure athleticism of The Maverick has taken the wrestling business by storm since his debut in 2021. While he had already delivered big moments in the WWE, his worldwide fame also brought a lot of attention in terms of promoting the WWE brand.

This past weekend, Logan Paul appeared with the US title shouting out Dominik Mysterio, at UFC 295 in at Madison Square Garden in New York City. WWE is seemingly utilizing the name under their banner to get some cross-over attention and they will once again be able to do so at Elimination Chamber in Australia.

Ronda Rousey Has An Invitation From NJPW Following WWE Stint

Logan Paul already had some great moments in his WWE career

Logan Paul debuted in the WWE in 2021 at Wrestlemania 37 in a non-wrestling role. Then, he teamed with The Miz to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. Last year’s Summerslam, he defeated The Miz at SummerSlam. One of the biggest matches for him featured against Roman Reigns where he would challenge The Tribal Chief for the undisputed WWE Title at Crown Jewel 2022.

This Saudi event was one of the rare occasions where WWE would use him as a babyface superstar. Apart from these matches, Logan Paul also featured a highly touted highlight reel moment with Ricochet at the Royal Rumble 2023. The two also faced each other in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam. Then most recently, his United States Championship win over Rey Mysterio marked the biggest win of his WWE career.